Deloitte Top 200: Tim Williams named CFO of the Year

9 minutes to read

Winner Tim Williams.

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

Tim Williams says being able to see the big picture and think long-term is the key to being a successful chief financial officer.

It is those skills which have helped him take out the award

