Deloitte Top 200: SkyCity wins Diversity and Inclusion Leadership award

11 minutes to read

SkyCity's Claire Walker.

NZ Herald
By: Natalia Rimell

SkyCity Entertainment Group's Project Nikau initiative has taken out the Deloitte Top 200 Diversity and Inclusion Leadership award for 2020.

Project Nikau is an initiative to employ and develop career pathways for youth (15- to

