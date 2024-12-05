Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports

Deloitte Top 200: NZ businesses lead recovery with innovation and AI – Mike Horne

By Mike Horne
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Mike Horne Chief Executive of Deloitte New Zealand ...picture supplied......PUBLICITY HANDOUT...NZH 27Apr22

Mike Horne Chief Executive of Deloitte New Zealand ...picture supplied......PUBLICITY HANDOUT...NZH 27Apr22

Opinion by Mike Horne
Deloitte chief executive Mike Horne.

THREE KEY FACTS:

I think we can all agree that as we near the end of 2024, the economic environment remains challenging, with GDP per capita still at 2019 levels and unemployment increasing to 4.8% as of September.

However, despite this current snapshot, New Zealand is on the road to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business Reports

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business Reports