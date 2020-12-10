Website of the Year

Business

Deloitte Top 200: Light in a dark year for NZ's Top 200 companies

3 minutes to read

NZ's top companies have seen increase in revenue, but a dip in earnings and profits. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Tim McCready

The high-level view of the 2020 Deloitte Top 200 Index shows total revenues for Top 200 companies increasing from $188,561 million in 2019 to $191,580m in 2020 — an increase of 1.6 per cent. This

