Business

Deloitte Top 200: Lewis Gradon takes CEO of the Year

9 minutes to read
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has been crowned Company of the Year with its leader Lewis Gradon also named Chief Executive of the Year at the prestigious Deloitte Top 200 Awards. Video / Brett Phibbs
Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

"It's not a 'command and control' kind of organisation," says Fisher & Paykel Healthcare chief executive Lewis Gradon. "It's not about an individual, it's about being part of a group."

It's something of an understatement

