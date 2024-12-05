Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Dynamic Business

Deloitte Top 200 Judges’ recognition award: Dr Oliver Hartwich

By Graham Skellern
NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
Dr Oliver Hartwich of The NZ Initiative.

Dr Oliver Hartwich of The NZ Initiative.

In another world, Dr Oliver Hartwich would love to have been a comedian.

Taking the mickey out of something is in stark contrast to his serious role of helping to create public policy.

Friendly and effervescent, he is a man of many talents. He is an experienced economist, an accomplished

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Dynamic Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Dynamic Business