Business

Deloitte Top 200: Ian Taylor awarded Visionary Leader

12 minutes to read
Ian Taylor, founder of Animation Research received the Visionary Leader of the Year award at the Deloitte Top 200 Awards. Video / Brett Phibbs
NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

Founder Ian Taylor was determined that Animation Research Ltd would stay put in Dunedin because that's where he wants to live. From the deep south of New Zealand, his innovative company has taken on the

