Home / Business

Deloitte Top 200: How CFOs are planning for the unexpected

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Tax Traders co-founder Nicola Taylor says CFOs are adopting more scenario-based planning. Photo / Supplied

Gone are the days of business leaders being confident their five-year forecasts will come to fruition.

With the past five years bringing about a pandemic, low interest rates and high growth, then inflation, high interest rates and low growth, leaders have had to be flexible and adapt.

This is the

