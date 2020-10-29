Deloitte Top 200: Finalists announced for celebration of Kiwi business

Last year's Deloitte Top 200 Awards held at Spark Arena. Photo / Dean Purcell

In a year which has forced businesses to adapt to operating in a global pandemic, the finalists in the Deloitte Top 200 Awards for 2020 showcase New Zealand businesses which have proven their outstanding commercial strength and resilience, as well as agility to succeed in these unprecedented times.

Representing some of the country's top companies and business leaders, this year's finalists have demonstrated their true depth in even the most challenging of times.

"Many of our finalists have used the disruption caused by Covid-19 as a chance to reset their foundations, while continuing to demonstrate the leadership the business community contributes to New Zealand," said Deloitte chief executive Thomas Pippos.

New Zealand Media and Entertainment's head of business Fran O'Sullivan has returned as judges' convenor for the 31st year of the Top 200 awards.

"The finalists in this year's Deloitte Top 200 awards have demonstrated resilience in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic," said O'Sullivan. "Exceptional leadership, coupled with the underlying strength of these businesses, has resulted in strong business performances in difficult times."

This year's judges also include Jonathan Mason, Neil Paviour-Smith, Cathy Quinn, Ross George, Joan Withers, Rob Campbell, Liam Dann, Jo Cribb, Scott Pickering and Ranjna Patel.

"The judging for the Deloitte awards mirrored the unique year we have had as businesspeople and a country," said Top 200 judge Jonathan Mason.

"In addition to judging the overall success and profitability of businesses, we also evaluated how business met the challenges of the pandemic, including keeping supply chains running into key markets, protecting the health of employees, maintaining key customer relationships during multiple lockdowns, and successfully operating with an unprecedented level of uncertainty."

The awards are made possible thanks to exclusive media partner NZ Herald Premium, and the support of programme sponsors ServiceNow, 2degrees, Chapman Tripp, Business New Zealand and Deloitte Digital.

A full list of finalists can be found below. This year's Top 200 finalists and winners will be celebrated at an awards presentation luncheon on December 3, followed by the release of NZ Herald's Dynamic Business report on December 4.

Deloitte Top 200 Awards Finalists

Company of the Year

• Zespri, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Delegat

Chief Executive of the Year

• F&P Healthcare's Lewis Gradon, Zespri's Daniel Mathieson, Beca's Greg Lowe

Chief Financial Officer of the Year

• Xero's Kirsty Godfrey-Billy, Mainfreight's Tim Williams, Delegat's Murray Annabel

Chairperson of the Year

• John Loughlin (Powerco), Liz Coutts (Ports of Auckland, Skellerup, Ebos)

Sustainable Business Leadership

• Kathmandu, Vector, Beca

Best Growth Strategy

• Bunnings, Beca, Xero

Most Improved Performance

• AsureQuality, Vector, Beca

Young Executive of the Year

• Matthew Ross – Group Financial Controller, Infratil

• Lucie Drummond – Risk Assurance Officer, Mercury

• Craig Ward – Chief Technology Officer, Kiwi Wealth (Kiwibank)

Diversity and Inclusion Leadership

• Kathmandu, Synlait Milk, SkyCity Entertainment

Visionary Leader

• Announced on the day