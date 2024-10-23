Deloitte Fast 50 regional winners revealed

Personal care company Anihana claimed two categories – fastest growing exporter and retail/consumer products business – for Auckland and the upper North Island.

In the same region, toy manufacturer Greaturenz won fastest growing manufacturing business. The Whangarei business is behind Eugy – the world’s first 3D, biodegradable, cardboard animal puzzle that shares the stories of 80 animal species.

Wellington-based digital tax service Hnry was named fastest growing technology business in the Wellington and lower North Island region.

The fintech company has been billed as the world’s first pay-as-you-go accounting service for the self-employed.

Halter founder Craig Piggott with a cow wearing one of his firm's smart collars.

Deloitte Private Partner James Arlidge said the diversity of this year’s regional winners reinforces New Zealand’s reputation for innovation and changing the game, despite challenging economic headwinds.

“Our regional winners are setting the pace for fast-growing businesses around the country and overseas.”

He said this year’s theme, ‘Get set, grow: the future favours the fast’, highlights the similarities between Kiwi innovators and their equally determined athlete counterparts in high-performance sport.

“These Fast 50 winners are consistently pushing the limits and raising the bar, whether they’re driving customer experiences, introducing new products to the market, or harnessing innovative technologies,” Arlidge said.

Other category winners included Spring Sheep, a seller of sheep milk products, which won both the fastest-growing agri-business and exporter awards for the central North Island.

Nelson-based superfood beverages manufacturer Chia Sisters was named fastest growing manufacturing business for Christchurch and upper South Island.

The tourism industry performed strongly in the Dunedin and lower South Island region with family-owned charter flights and scenic tour company Air Milford winning the fastest growing retail/consumer products business and travel agency xtravel claiming the fastest growing services business award.

Last year non-fungible tokens (NFTs) company VeVe Digital took out top spot at the Deloitte Fast 50 awards for its app that allows users to read comic books online and buy, trade or play with digital copies of collectable statues or artworks of popular franchise characters, such as Disney and Marvel.