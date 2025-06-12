An issue with Cloudflare - a giant content delivery network - has affected internet services globally. Image / Getty Creative

A technical foul-up with Cloudflare - a giant content delivery network (CDN) that, ironically, is supposed to help with security and reliability - has affected internet services around the world including YouTube, Snapchat, Twitch, Shopify, PlayStation and Xbox’s gaming networks and Spotify since earlier this morning.

Spotify users were met with the message: “Audiences in Jwt are not allowed.”

The Herald’s website was affected, with only the first two paragraphs of paywalled stories displaying. The issue is now resolved.

Some US tech sites are calling the issue an “internet meltdown” but many of the issues seem centred on the US midwest.

At 7.12am NZT, Cloudflare posted a services update saying: “We are starting to see services recover. We still expect to see intermittent errors across the impacted services as systems handle retried and caches are filled.”