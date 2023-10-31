Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Deep Creek brewery collapse: What went wrong?

Madison Reidy
By
4 mins to read
Paul Brown (left) and Jarred Maclachlan said it was "a sad day" for the Deep Creek team.

Paul Brown (left) and Jarred Maclachlan said it was "a sad day" for the Deep Creek team.

A craft brewer in deep trouble could pursue insurance options but Deep Creek’s people are feeling “a lot of pain”.

Deep Creek liquidator Derek Ah Sam said the company’s demise was due to a shipment

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business