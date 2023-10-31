Deep Creek brewery collapse: What went wrong?

Paul Brown (left) and Jarred Maclachlan said it was "a sad day" for the Deep Creek team.

A craft brewer in deep trouble could pursue insurance options but Deep Creek’s people are feeling “a lot of pain”.

Deep Creek liquidator Derek Ah Sam said the company’s demise was due to a shipment failure.

It wasn’t just any failure - but an estimated $450,000 hole to business cashflow after an exciting initiative for exports to China went wrong.

“It was a failure of a piece of product in the plant that actually seals the lids on the cans. That wasn’t up to spec when the shipment left,” Ah Sam told the Herald.

“When they arrived in China, some of the cans were leaking so the Chinese said ‘we don’t want this product’.”

Deep Creek Brewing Operations, founded in Browns Bay on Auckland’s North Shore, started exporting to China in 2019.

Ah Sam said some possible options around insurance could be explored in relation to the product recall.

“We’ve been advised by the director that the insurer won’t cover that, but we haven’t gone to the insurer. We don’t have the full picture on that yet.”

Deep Creek on its Instagram profile today said a physical problem with some cans caused the recall.

Deep Creek Brewery began in the garage of one of its founders in 2011.

Ah Sam said the company had been trying to raise capital to plug that estimated $450,000 hole.

“Without that, cashflow was dried up.”

Deep Creek’s troubles followed years of frequently tough conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The hospitality industry, in general they’re suffering, so if they’re suffering, your supplies into those industries start to suffer,” Ah Sam added.

“I think there’s a lot of pain out there and it really depends on how you’ve structured your business.”

The liquidator said Deep Creek had 21 staff.

The directors sent staff home on Thursday.

“Over the weekend they’ve decided to place the company into liquidation. I think the staff knew the situation,” Ah Sam added.

Deep Creek was founded by Jarred Maclachlan, Paul Brown and Scott Taylor in 2011.

Interests associated with Maclachlan own at least 26 per cent of Deep Creek, while Brown owns 9.5 per cent.

Ah Sam understood Maclachlan lived in South America and was there now.

It was a tough time for the founders, the liquidator said.

“He’s struggling, it’s these guys’ passion, years of hard work,” Ah Sam said about Brown. “He’s absolutely gutted.”

Some assets were still left though, the liquidator said.

“There are some potential pieces of plant there. [The] bank does have security over them. We do have accounts receivable that we’re trying to collect, we think about $300,000-$400,000.”

But the timing was terrible, he said.

“It is sad, just before Christmas. It’s a very sad situation. Speaking to other players in the industry, they’re not interested in taking it over as a business. So it will get broken down.”

Ah Sam said there had been some calls with small expressions of interest.

“Of course, everybody wants it for free.”

Maclachlan and Brown voiced thanks in their Instagram story today to the company’s customers and fans, and to staff.

Brown told Pursuit of Hoppiness publisher and editor Michael Donaldson the seams were leaking on some of the beer cans in question.

Even before the North Shore company’s problems, the broader sector had been in some turmoil.

Donaldson in September outlined the craft beer sector’s big players and said a 10-year boom cycle had reached a plateau in a tightening economy, with a subsequent spate of liquidations, closures and sales.

Epic Brewing Company called in insolvency specialists on July 25 after experiencing financial difficulties blamed on Covid-19 and increased costs.

But that craft beer brewer found a new buyer a month later.

And in August, Brothers Beer was put into voluntary administration.

A PwC voluntary administrators’ report said Brothers Beer Ltd and Brothers Wholesale Ltd suffered from Covid-era hospitality restrictions and subsequent inflationary pressures.