Brothers Beer put into voluntary administration

The Brothers Beer Brand has been operating for more than 10 years. Photo / Richard Robinson.

Voluntary administrators have been appointed to Auckland craft brewer and wholesaler Brothers Beer, BusinessDesk reports.

PwC’s Stephen White and John Fisk were appointed to the group’s three entities on Monday and said they hoped to be in a position to put a “credible” restructuring proposal to creditors for a vote within the next month.

“The objective will be to deliver a better outcome for them than if the group is simply liquidated,” White said in a statement.

Founded in 2012 by Anthony Browne and Andy Larsen, it operates as a craft brewery and wholesale business supplying domestic supermarkets and liquor stores.

It also has seven pubs and hospitality venues.

