Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Debt repayment looms for Synlait: What are the options?

Jamie Gray
By
4 mins to read
A debt repayment deadline for Synlait is fast approaching.

A debt repayment deadline for Synlait is fast approaching.

Synlait Milk has $130 million in debt falling due at the end of this month, yet there are no clear signs as to how the cash-strapped dairy processor can repay it.

The company,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business