Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Capital raise looms for Synlait as Dairyworks sale stalls

Jamie Gray
By
4 mins to read
Synlait Milk has had a challenging year. Photo / File

Synlait Milk has had a challenging year. Photo / File

A capital raise for cash-strapped Synlait Milk is looming after the company said the sale of its Dairyworks business was looking less likely.

The company said it was considering several options to deleverage its balance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business