Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Dear Prime Minister, you’re not measuring up to my KPIs - Sir Ian Taylor

Sir Ian Taylor
7 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

THREE KEY POINTS:

  • The warning signs were there from the start when the two minor coalition parties were given unprecedented power.
  • The next red flag came with the unravelling of the steps that had been taken in the acknowledgement of Te Tiriti as NZ’s founding document.
  • In education, the emphasis on maths and writing over arts is misguided. The arts are crucial to New Zealand’s future in the age of AI.

Sir Ian Taylor is a leading businessman and entrepreneur - among his many achievements, he has been awarded Outstanding Māori Business Leader of the Year and North & South’s New Zealander of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business