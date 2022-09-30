Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

David Schnauer: The era of easy money has come to an end

By David Schnauer
6 mins to read
Workers leave after Lehman Brothers files for bankruptcy in 2008 - and the era of cheap money gets under way. Photo / Bloomberg

Workers leave after Lehman Brothers files for bankruptcy in 2008 - and the era of cheap money gets under way. Photo / Bloomberg

OPINION:

Economic milestones often seem to occur in September.

September 2008 saw Lehman Brothers collapse, a key moment in the global financial crisis (GFC).

September 2021 saw Norway's central bank lift rates by 0.25 per

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.