Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

David Schnauer: Has the NZ economy really done well since Covid?

5 minutes to read
For the most part, New Zealand's piggy banks and anything in their tummies have washed ashore overseas. Photo / Hidesy, Getty Images, File

For the most part, New Zealand's piggy banks and anything in their tummies have washed ashore overseas. Photo / Hidesy, Getty Images, File

NZ Herald
By: David Schnauer

OPINION

The statistics have economic pundits enthused. New Zealand`s economy has done much better than most, since Covid.

Agriculture is doing very well. Construction is booming. Manufacturing has strong domestic demand. Unemployment is only 4.7

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
one roof

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.