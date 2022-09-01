Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

David Schnauer: Economic fire danger is worryingly high

By David Schnauer
6 mins to read
If a spark does set off a bonfire on world markets, New Zealand will feel the heat. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

Nobody likes to preach doom and gloom. Talk up the markets? Not a problem, even if you are later proved wrong. But highlight negative factors? Tread carefully.

Negative economic predictions can themselves drive markets

