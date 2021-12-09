Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Damien Venuto: Three media storylines to follow in 2022

6 minutes to read
Publishers NZ Herald, Stuff, The Spinoff and the Otago Daily Times are hoping to collectively bargain with Facebook and Google on payment for their content. Photo / Getty Images

Publishers NZ Herald, Stuff, The Spinoff and the Otago Daily Times are hoping to collectively bargain with Facebook and Google on payment for their content. Photo / Getty Images

Damien Venuto
By
Damien Venuto

Business Reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION:

With its colourful band of larger-than-life characters, the media business generally serves up a fascinating collection of stories in any year.

And as we venture into the third year of the pandemic, we're set

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.