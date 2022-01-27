Voyager 2021 media awards
Damien Venuto: The Kiwi model calling on influencers to drop the filters

5 minutes to read
Jess Quinn is using her platform to challenge beauty perceptions on social media. Photo / Instagram

Damien Venuto
By
Damien Venuto

Online Business Editor/Media Columnist NZ Herald

OPINION:

Jess Quinn only has one full-length leg. No amount of Photoshop, airbrushing or filtering will change that. She lost her other leg to cancer when she was nine years old and she's learnt to

