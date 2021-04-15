Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Damien Venuto: Changes afoot for big-money ASB and Kiwibank advertising accounts

5 minutes to read
ASB is on the hunt for a new creative agency. Photo / File

ASB is on the hunt for a new creative agency. Photo / File

Damien Venuto
By:

Business Reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION:

Bank marketing is set for a big shakeup as the creative accounts of two of the five major banks move to new agencies.

This week a request for proposal from ASB confirmed that it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.