“Elise brings fresh energy, solid skills and a sharp vision of what Compatico can become. We’ve only just scratched the surface and I am excited to see her take it forward and I will be cheering her on every step of the way.”

Dalrymple-Keast, a digital marketing entrepreneur passionate about ethical, purpose-led business, said it was a rare opportunity.

“I’m so grateful to Theresa for her trust,” she said.

“Theresa Gatting has built an excellent foundation in a new business and a new concept, upon which I am able to make concrete plans to further enhance the Compatico member experience.

“I believe in the mission behind Compatico, and I look forward to helping it grow and evolve. I plan to do this by building the community, increasing matchmaking events and introducing thoughtful touchpoints to further enhance matchmaking. I also intend to develop the backend systems and extend the footprint with a greater presence in Wellington and in my hometown Christchurch.”

Compatico has faced some criticism over the past year for what some woman described as having a lack of “matches” and concern over the number of men on the service.

The Herald reported last year of complaints from several women who said they were going “dateless” despite spending hundreds of dollars.

Out of the 13 women paying for Compatico who spoke to the Herald, only four had been offered a “match” or been on a date.

On top of the annual membership fees, Compatico member events, which are optional, cost customers extra.