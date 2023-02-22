Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Cyclone Gabrielle: Zespri starts assessing kiwifruit orchard damage on East Coast

By
2 mins to read
Drone footage of flooding on Swamp Rd and the surrounding area in Puketapu, Hawke's Bay, on the Tuesday morning after Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / Matt Wheatley

Drone footage of flooding on Swamp Rd and the surrounding area in Puketapu, Hawke's Bay, on the Tuesday morning after Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / Matt Wheatley

Kiwifruit marketer Zespri estimates around 70 per cent of the production area in Hawke’s Bay and 25 per cent in Gisborne has been moderately to severely damaged by the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Zespri chief

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business