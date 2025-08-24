Advertisement
Culture killers: The hidden behaviours that sabotage your workplace - Lisa Oakley

By Lisa Oakley
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Workplace culture is shaped more by daily actions than policy documents. Photo / 123RF

Opinion by Lisa Oakley
Lisa Oakley is an employment relations consultant at the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA)

THE FACTS

  • Workplace culture is a mix of norms, systems, symbols, and behaviours influencing daily interactions.
  • Misaligned structures, poor recognition, and lack of tools undermine culture, leading to disengagement.
  • Toxic leadership, poor communication, and ignoring people erode trust and hinder collaboration and innovation.

Culture. It’s a word tossed around in boardrooms and team huddles, but ask 10 people what it means, and you’ll get 10 different answers. Workplace culture is a complex mix of norms, systems, symbols, and behaviours. It’s not just about what’s written in the handbook; it’s about how

