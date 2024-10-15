Advertisement
This Corporate Life: 63% of us have endured toxic workplace culture, so why do we stay silent about it?

By Sandy Burgham
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
Tolerance of bullying even if reported, cliques/gossips/rumours, staff being pitted against each other, and feeling like they must walk on eggshells adds up to a toxic workplace culture. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

Nearly two-thirds of us have found ourselves in a toxic workplace at some point in our careers, according to a survey by recruitment company Seek.

Its 2023 survey delved into workplace culture, with 63% saying they’d experienced a toxic workplace culture. What constitutes a toxic workplace culture can

