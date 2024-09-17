Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Business

This corporate life: How to deal with the workplace problem child

New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read
Many leaders need support in having a hard conversation with a workplace 'problem child'. Photo / Getty Images

Many leaders need support in having a hard conversation with a workplace 'problem child'. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

Sandy Burgham is a principal at Play Contemporary Leadership CoLab, a consultancy practice specialising in leadership development and organisational culture. Her fortnightly This Corporate Life column on listener.co.nz explores the trails and tribulations

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener