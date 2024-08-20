Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Business

This corporate life: The illusion of the not-so-humble brag and personal branding

By Sandy Burgham
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
The secret to personal branding is to look positively self-actualised. In Facebook terms this is “living your best life”. In LinkedIn terms it is looking like an “authentic” leader. Photo / Getty Images

The secret to personal branding is to look positively self-actualised. In Facebook terms this is “living your best life”. In LinkedIn terms it is looking like an “authentic” leader. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

Sandy Burgham is a principal at Play Contemporary Leadership CoLab, a consultancy practice specialising in leadership development and organisational culture. She writes for listener.co.nz about her observations of modern corporate life.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener