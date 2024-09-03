Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Business

This corporate life: How small groups ignite change

By Sandy Burgham
Leadership development coach·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Leadership coaching has become commonplace, but while people like to be challenged intellectually, even emotionally, a one-on-one session is still a comfortable place. Photo / Getty Images

Leadership coaching has become commonplace, but while people like to be challenged intellectually, even emotionally, a one-on-one session is still a comfortable place. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

Sandy Burgham is a principal at Play Contemporary Leadership CoLab, a consultancy practice specialising in leadership development and organisational culture. She writes for listener.co.nz about her observations of modern corporate life. Here

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener