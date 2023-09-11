Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

‘Crude’ and sneaky email scams impersonating chief executives running rampant

John Weekes
By
3 mins to read
The email is usually followed up by the fake executive asking the staff member to urgently buy gift cards. Photo / Michael Craig

The email is usually followed up by the fake executive asking the staff member to urgently buy gift cards. Photo / Michael Craig

Chief executives are being impersonated in scams encouraging people to fall for what appear to be urgent requests.

Scammers on phishing expeditions or trawling through public databases are behind the sometimes crude, sometimes more sophisticated

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business