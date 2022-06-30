Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

'Crisis moment' for gaming sector: Aussie tax breaks go live, pull Kiwi firms across Tasman

4 minutes to read
NZ Game Developers Association chair Chelsea Rapp. Photo / File

NZ Game Developers Association chair Chelsea Rapp. Photo / File

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

The fast-growing video game industry says our Government must respond urgently to tax breaks being introduced in Australia today, or lose companies and talent across the Tasman.

Three companies are already moving some of their

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.