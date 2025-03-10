HelloFresh has been accused of criminal charges. Photo / NZME

Commission deputy chairwoman Anne Callinan said the commission believed HelloFresh breached the Fair Trading Act as the conduct resulted in some cancelled subscriptions being reactivated without the customers' express knowledge or consent.

“Taking payment for services customers aren’t aware they’re buying or have not agreed to purchase is unacceptable behaviour,” she said.

“We’re concerned some consumers have been misled into paying for services from HelloFresh they didn’t want through the use of misleading wording and processes in cold calls.

“In these calls, it was not made clear to some customers that if they accepted a discount voucher offered, their subscription would be reactivated, and their bank account would be debited.”

The commission started an investigation into HelloFresh after receiving a high number of complaints about its sign-up, cancellation, and reactivation processes. The charges were filed in Wellington District Court.

“Buying products online is increasingly a way of life for Kiwi consumers and so the commission is prioritising action against illegal online sales conduct. This includes subscription traps, which come in many forms and include situations where consumers are misled into signing up for a paid subscription without knowing,” Callinan said.

“Subscription traps are becoming more common as more businesses offer subscription-based services. We’re seeing more complaints about subscription services, the way consumers are being signed up to ongoing service contracts, and difficulties in cancelling subscriptions.”

HelloFresh has been approached for comment.