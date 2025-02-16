Out of the box: Nourishing New Zealand communities

Credit: KiwiHarvest

Aotearoa New Zealand is said to be built on the foundation of community spirit, where lending a hand, sharing a meal and supporting one another isn’t just tradition – it’s a way of life.

In this spirit, HelloFresh says it is passionate and committed to making fresh, locally sourced and high-quality foods more accessible to all Kiwis.

The origin story of the company’s food is as important as how it tastes. From championing regional and seasonal produce to supporting local suppliers and reducing food waste, HelloFresh says it is dedicated to ensuring that every meal has a positive impact beyond the plate.

As part of this mission, HelloFresh has been a proud partner of KiwiHarvest, New Zealand’s largest food rescue organisation, since 2018. KiwiHarvest plays a vital role in redistributing surplus food to charities and social service agencies, supporting vulnerable communities across the country.

Their impact is undeniable – every month, KiwiHarvest rescues around 200,000kg of good quality surplus food, diverting it to people in need across New Zealand. For the past seven years, HelloFresh has contributed by donating excess food from its operations and raising awareness to drive support for the organisations essential work. Together, they work towards ensuring that the food rescued goes to the people who need it most to help get them back on their feet.

Credit: Allan Fong, The Fresh Grower

For KiwiHarvest, partnerships like this are transformative. CEO Angela Calver expresses her gratitude for the brand’s ongoing support, saying “HelloFresh have helped us expand our reach and ensure we’re there for New Zealanders who need a hand up. Together, we’re tackling food insecurity and reducing food waste, one meal at a time.”

Claudia Baptista Fernandes, Managing Director of HelloFresh New Zealand says, “community has always been at the heart of what we do at HelloFresh. Our mission is to change the way people eat forever, and part of that is ensuring that nutritious, high-quality food is accessible to everyone”.

HelloFresh describes its work with KiwiHarvest is just one example of the brand’s broader commitment to social responsibility in New Zealand. From sourcing ingredients from local suppliers, implementing sustainable practices that reduce waste to head office staff volunteering time at the KiwiHarvest warehouse, HelloFresh insists it is dedicated to being a force for good.

“Where food comes from is as important as how it tastes,” explains Claudia Baptista Fernandes. “We place a great deal of importance on utilising regional and seasonal produce, which is why we are dedicated to sourcing so much of our produce from local farmers. New Zealand has such incredible produce options, we feel lucky to be able to bring this to our customers.”

As New Zealanders, we are said to all have a role to play in fostering community. Small actions can have a big impact, and that together, we can create a healthier, more connected society.

This is something KiwiHarvest’s Anglea Calver knows all too well.

“We can’t take for granted the role food plays in nourishing communities on every level,” says Calver.

So, next time you sit down for a meal, take a moment to think about the connections it represents. Because when we come together to support one another, everyone benefits – and that’s something truly worth celebrating.

For more information on how you can get involved or support KiwiHarvest, please visit kiwiharvest.org.nz. For more information on HelloFresh, visit hellofresh.co.nz.