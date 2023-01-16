Consumer NZ says HelloFresh customers are fed-up with being charged for meal kit boxes they opted to skip. Photo / Supplied

Consumer NZ has issued a warning to customers of HelloFresh to check their bills as many continue to get charged for meal-kits they have opted to skip.

Consumer NZ head of content Caitlin Cherry said the issue has been ongoing for more than three years.

“It’s been well documented in the past, but HelloFresh insists it’s not in the wrong. Some HelloFresh customers are being short-changed, and it needs to stop,” said Cherry.

Customers of the subscription meal-kit service are given the choice to skip boxes on weeks they don’t want to receive them - such as when going away on holiday.

A request to skip an order must be made before a specified cutoff date, and according to HelloFresh, this stops the box being delivered and the customer from being charged.

However, Consumer NZ said many are still being charged for boxes they’ve skipped or subscriptions they’ve cancelled.

“At Consumer we’ve received numerous complaints about HelloFresh from unhappy customers,” said Cherry.

Some customers are also reporting issues with the companies’ app where skipping deliveries at the touch of a button doesn’t always work.

Consumer NZ understands customers have contacted HelloFresh to let them know skipping deliveries, via its app, doesn’t always work.

A HelloFresh customer told the watchdog “It’s a known issue with their app but when you initially query it, their argument is you should have contacted them to say the app wasn’t working in time, but (a) you don’t know it hasn’t worked and (b) they know full well it doesn’t!”

However, a HelloFresh spokesperson said “there are currently no identified issues with the website or the app functionality in the back end.”

Cherry said there are also further issues with the companies refund policy in the situation where a cancelled box is sent to the customer anyway.

The policy states a customer will be issued a full refund if they are charged despite cancelling within the required timeframe. However, the customer would still be required to fork out the postal costs themselves to return the box.

“Any customer who cancels their box before the cutoff date is entitled to a full refund – they should not have to fork out to return the box they cancelled – even if their terms say otherwise,” said Cherry.

“HelloFresh has obligations under the Consumer Guarantees Act to carry out services with care and skill – they cannot shirk their responsibilities.”

Consumer NZ’s advise to customers is to take a screenshot of the skipped or cancellation confirmation as this would provide evidence of opting out of a delivery.

There are also steps those that have been left out of pocket after receiving and being charged for a skipped or cancelled box can take.

“If you skipped your order within the specified timeframe, but HelloFresh refuses to provide a full refund, you can contact your bank to request a chargeback, provided you have paid on a credit card or debit card. Alternatively, you can escalate the matter to the disputes tribunal,” said Cherry.

“Finally, report any issues to the Commerce Commission – that way the Commission knows about matters affecting New Zealanders.”







