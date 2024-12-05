Advertisement
Business

Company of the Year: Fonterra wins Deloitte Top 200 award

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
15 mins to read
Fonterra was awarded ServiceNow Company of the Year. Video / NZME

In the turnaround of Fonterra, 2024 Deloitte Top 200 Company of the Year, it’s hard to know what’s been the secret sauce - simplification or transformation.

Chief executive Miles Hurrell says it’s probably both.

“We couldn’t go and transform the organisation for the long-term and look at growth without first

Save

