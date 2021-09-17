Covid Delta outbreak: SkyCity Entertainment Group runs in-house vaccination hub

Watch: The 90% Project - An NZ Herald campaign to vaccinate Kiwis, save lives and enjoy freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

SkyCity Entertainment Group is running its own private vaccination hub where it hopes 500 staff will get the injection and it had Dr Siouxsie Wiles in a few weeks ago to dispel vaccination myths.

Michael Ahearne, the chief executive, said the company wanted all 4200 people protected.

"Our goal is to have 100 per cent of our employees vaccinated. In the past months, we've communicated about the benefits of getting vaccinated."

About five weeks ago, staff were also invited to hear from the University of Auckland microbiologist.

Today, the Herald has launched The 90% Project, saying a very high vaccination rate is vital for us to make our population safe from serious disease, keep our hospitals running and gradually allow our economy and border to open up to the world again.

So NZME titles have joined forces to work for at least 90 per cent full vaccination against Covid-19 in our eligible population by Christmas.

"We had a live question and answer session. The key messages were that the vaccine is safe and the only way people can protect themselves against Covid. She talked about the science and background and how vaccines are created."

But the company has gone further and a spokesperson said SkyCity could be one of the first non-essential worker businesses to run a private vaccination session.

"To help us achieve this goal, this week we held a Covid-19 vaccination event in the SkyCity Auckland Theatre exclusively for our people and their bubbles," Ahearne said.

SkyCity Entertainment Group chief executive Michael Ahearne. Photo / Peter Meecham

Employees, as well as their families, can come in.

On Wednesday and Thursday, around 150 staff were vaccinated each day in the theatre and the aim was to vaccinate another 200 staff on Saturday.

The event is being run with Zoom Pharmacy, an accredited vaccination provider by Auckland District Health Board.

A second event is planned for the end of October: "There will be a followup then for those who haven't been vaccinated."

Health and safety measures prescribed by the Ministry of Health ensured everyone's safety, Ahearne said.

"This follows a successful event run in partnership with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei which saw 65 of SkyCity's employees from SkyCity's Māori employee network register for vaccination at Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei's iwi-led vaccination centre in Tāmaki Makaurau," the SkyCity spokesperson said.

Ahearne said: "If you make it easy and convenient, people will get vaccinated. We pay people to have time off to be vaccinated. We have given petrol vouchers for people to drive in."

The CEO is walking the talk: "I got the first vaccination in August at drive-in centre in Auckland and the second at Mt Wellington two weeks ago."

Asked about side effects: "Not a thing." It was very well run and organised. All the family is vaccinated, although a 14-year-old son is due his second shot in another fortnight."

Ahearne said he did not know how many of the 4200 staff had been vaccinated due to privacy issues that were being worked through but the hope is to keep a record.

"Our plan is to get everyone to provide proof of vaccine for our records."

At Adelaide, 1000 staff were being encouraged to be vaccinated although no centre had been set up within the riverside property.

Unions E tū and Unite representatives indicated support for the programme SkyCity was running, he said.

The business powerhouse - its Auckland property - has now been shut since August 17.

"The impact to us is significant at $1m a day. We know when we re-open the business will be strong," Ahearne said.

The Herald also reported today on a range of businesses and their vaccination leads.

Several New Zealand businesses are encouraging more than 25,000 staff to get vaccinated via incentives of prizes, $100 cash, $200 donations to charities and extra holidays.

As the country's vaccination programme ramps up, these businesses have devised incentives for those who agree to be jabbed.

Fletcher Building's 13,700 staff here, in Australia and the Pacific Islands, have been invited to participate in its programme named #myWhy, a spokesman said.

Westpac, with 4000 staff here, said in June it was introducing paid special leave for employees to attend Covid-19 vaccination appointments.

UP Education is offering cash and charity donations.

Steel & Tube is offering $150 cash and other incentives to its staff of around 850 people.