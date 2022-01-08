Covid and your career - The 'great NZ resignation'; What to do if you hate your job

The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best premium stories of 2021. Today we take a look at the pandemic's impact on careers

Employers warned: 'The great resignation' is hitting NZ

Employers are already keenly aware that labour shortages in many sectors, exacerbated by border restrictions, have made it hard to recruit staff in many sectors.

Now research strongly suggests that bosses need to worry about retaining their current workers, too.

The latest instalment of AUT's Wellbeing@Work survey, which covers intentions to jump, should ring alarm bells for employers, says the academic behind the rolling survey of 1000 Kiwi workers.

Read how workers' intention to leave their current job has risen sharply during the pandemic.

Employers are already keenly aware of labour shortages. Photo / 123RF

Help! I'm building up to $250,000 - but I really hate my job

I'm 40 years old and work in a very good paying job in a low-cost-of-living area of New Zealand. I paid off my mortgage last year and am now focusing on saving 50 per cent of my salary for retirement.

My plan was to save for five more years to get me to a total of $250,000 in shares, cash and KiwiSaver and then reassess my life. I don't want to stop work then. I just want to look at different job options.

Trouble is ... I really, really don't like my job.

Do I hold on for five years in my current job just for the money?

Mary Holm looks at what you should do in this situation.

Why stick with work you hate when you're well-off enough to make a career change? Photo / 123RF

Revealed: How to retire by 50

Many people dream of handing their notice to their boss and taking off on a global trip, in pre-Covid times, or just not having to wake up to an alarm clock every morning.

But what would it take to retire at 50 or just be financially independent enough to stop working the day job when you want to?

The best tips and tricks from the experts.