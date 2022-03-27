Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Domestic travel hit, accommodation guest nights down

4 minutes to read
The domestic tourism sector was rocked by the red light setting in February. Photo / Supplied

The domestic tourism sector was rocked by the red light setting in February. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Omicron battered the accommodation sector during February, emphasising the pain tourism operators are suffering as they wait for international visitors to return.

Government figures show the number of guest nights plunged 22 per cent to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.