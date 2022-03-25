Inside Singapore Airlines’ non-stop flight from Singapore to Newark, New Jersey. The flight is resuming this year. Video / Grant Bradley

Singapore Airlines has welcomed the scrapping of many restrictions in Singapore, while Air Tahiti Nui has set a date for resuming passenger services.

Fiji is also removing the three-night stay in an approved place requirement for entry into the country.

Changes which come into effect in Singapore on April 1 will allow fully vaccinated New Zealanders to enjoy quarantine-free entry. Under the old rules, Kiwi travellers weren't part of the vaccinated travel lane programme and had to quarantine.

With new rules, fully vaccinated travellers on all Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot flights will enjoy quarantine-free entry into Singapore, without any on-arrival test or quarantine requirements.

This comes after the Singapore government simplified the travel protocols for entry into the country.

The airline says this opens up the entire SIA and Scoot network to all eligible customers.

Today, SIA and Scoot operate from 97 destinations in 34 countries to Singapore.



All fully vaccinated travellers are still required to take a pre-departure test and meet visa requirements.

Changi Airport is popular for stopovers or as the gateway to Singapore. Photo / Supplied

SIA New Zealand general manager George Robertson said the move to simplify protocols was welcome.

"With New Zealand's borders set to progressively reopen in the coming weeks, these changes will further support our recovery efforts and provide Kiwis with the opportunity to enjoy and reconnect with Singapore as a standalone holiday destination, or as a convenient stopover on their way to any of the almost 100 destinations across the SIA global network."

Tahiti flights

Air Tahiti Nui's first post-pandemic passenger service will depart Auckland on Thursday, May 5, bound for Pape'ete.

Air Tahiti Nui has, throughout the pandemic and border closures, managed to retain its New Zealand operations and helped maintain international air connectivity for New Zealand through the Ministry of Transport's cargo subsidy.

The airline says cargo operations enabled a much-needed supply chain between New Zealand producers and suppliers with Tahiti, the US, and Europe. This also proved vital to the viability of the airline remaining in New Zealand.

Air Tahiti Nui Pacific general manager Daniel Eggenberger welcomes a firm date to recommence its New Zealand passenger flight operations.

"It is very exciting to once again be able to share our award-winning service and product with New Zealanders wanting to experience the great destinations we serve from Tahiti and beyond."

Initially, Air Tahiti Nui will offer a weekly flight. This will be extended to three flights a week during the high season - July 3 to August 9 - with seasonal adjustments after that.

In an effort to re-ignite international travel and acknowledge possible consumer hesitancy around travel certainty and various country requirements, Air Tahiti Nui is offering a special booking flexibility policy that will provide passengers with greater peace of mind around their travel arrangements.

Fiji is further easing restrictions for visitors on April 7. Photo / Supplied

It also says it is holding its pre-Covid-19 fare levels.

Fiji, from April 7, will remove the three-night stay requirement in partner hotels for entry into the country. All visitors regardless of country of origin will be required to follow the same entry requirements into Fiji - effectively removing the travel partner system.

Fiji Airways managing director and chief executive Andre Viljoen welcomed the news.

"The timing for the Fijian Government's decision to relax Fiji's entry requirements could not be better as we head into the best time of year to visit Fiji. We're already projecting big arrivals numbers over the coming months and now we expect the numbers to look even better."

From April 7, travellers to Fiji will just need to show proof of vaccination, a negative pre-departure rapid test, travel insurance, and a rapid test within 24 hours of arrival.

The announcements today come after Air New Zealand announced it would launch Auckland-New York non-stop services on September 17 and Air Canada said it will return to this country from Vancouver next summer, with three times a week flights.