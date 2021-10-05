Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid 19 Delta: Pfizer waited over 6 weeks for first vaccine meeting with NZ officials last year

5 minutes to read
"They dropped the ball and now we're paying the price for it a year later in Auckland," National Party spokesman Chris Bishop said. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"They dropped the ball and now we're paying the price for it a year later in Auckland," National Party spokesman Chris Bishop said. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By: Kate MacNamara

Drug company Pfizer pressed New Zealand government officials to meet and discuss its vaccine candidate in June of last year, some six weeks before a first meeting actually took place.

In a letter from Pfizer

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.