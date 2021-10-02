Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Sir Ian Taylor - My plan to help open NZ's borders safely

6 minutes to read
Sir Ian Taylor has had a long career in using technology to solve complex problems. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By: Ian Taylor

Prime Minister, it was great to see you've set up a self-isolation trial for 150 businesses, and I'd like to offer a trial to run alongside yours which we are calling #151 Off The Bench.

