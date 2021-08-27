Voyager 2021 media awards
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: How much is left in the tank?

6 minutes to read
The impacts of the latest lockdown are lumpy and vary hugely from sector to sector. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald
By Liam Dann and Hamish Rutherford

"These lockdowns don't affect everyone the same way," says ANZ senior economist Miles Workman.

"Some businesses really, really struggle and they don't make it back on the other side".

Covid