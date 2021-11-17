Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Experts surprised as My Covid Record Vaccine Pass problems persist

Kiwis will be able to travel to and from Auckland in time for Christmas as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed the Government’s upcoming plans. Video / Michael Craig / Dean Purcell / Mark Mitchell

Some tech industry experts were surprised that problems with the Vaccine Pass site continued late yesterday - some of which appeared to be the result of underlying glitches rather than the volume of visitors.

Meanwhile, a number of questions lingered for users and businesses about how the new system will work in terms of scanning, enforcement and fraud protection.

Ben Gracewood - who held chief engineering roles at Datacom, Vend and Westpac before becoming chief technology officer at The Spinoff - defended the Ministry of Health's development team through much of the day.

Early on, as the My Covid Record Site (where people register for a My Vaccine Pass) crashed under a heavy load, Gracewood called for people to take a deep breath.

Just managed to get a Vaccine Pass fine, but a lot of others had issues, especially this morning.



There's no where to use it yet, so no rush https://t.co/6b0M1xHJOe pic.twitter.com/k8S8mFh5kX — Chris Keall (@ChrisKeall) November 16, 2021

"Why is the site down? Because all y'all keep trying to log in. It's basically the digital equivalent of lockdown toilet paper. Just chill," he tweeted.

But around 9pm he posted, "I could understand a few minutes for them to understand the load profile and tune the scaling, but not an entire day."

Members of the public also contacted the Herald to say they were either unable to access the site, or were getting "Something went wrong" messages that indicated something going haywire with the verification system used for My Covid Record.

"Nanogirl" Dr Michelle Dickinson called for patience yesterday evening. After one user voiced their frustration with the ongoing problems, she replied: "You could just wait a day and go when it's less busy, a bit like deciding on when to go to the supermarket."

The Ministry of Health acknowledged Herald questions on My Covid Record's capacity and whether various error messages were related to the volume of visitors or problems with verification systems - and a query on which vendor was behind the site - yesterday morning but had not replied by day's end.

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins also told people while the system could issue 200 certificates a second, it would take a couple of days for the crush to subside.

Certainly, there was no immediate rush. Vaccine Passes won't come into effect until the traffic light system is introduced - at which point the likes of hospitality venues and gyms will scan your Vaccine Pass QR code before you enter.

But many businesses were unsure how the system would work from their end - either in terms of how they would scan QR codes, how they could prevent fraud or at which point they were required to scan people.

One of the error messages generated by the My Covid Record site.. The Ministry of Health could not immediately say if errors were the result of overloading or bugs in the system - or both.

And many who were not NZ citizens or were planning to visit NZ were confused over if - or how - they could apply for a My Vaccine Pass.

The Government has an official verification app in the works, and will also make the code available for organisations to use in their own apps.

Curious to see how practical this is. Every cafe and restaurant going to have to employ bouncers? — brewsawa (@brewsawa) November 17, 2021

International visitors will be able to display an equivalent vaccine-confirmation status document.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford told Morning Report they had concerns about staff being able to police the rules, and whether all staff would need to be vaccinated also.

"It is going to be a little bit problematic for those businesses that might need to put extra staff on the door, for example, particularly if you're a cafe ... you've got less income coming in and then additional costs to have someone on the door. We really need to work that kind of thing through."

Hipkins said businesses like bars were familiar with having to check customers' age.

He also gave assurances police could be called on to help, and the infringement regime which introduces greater fines and punishments for rule-breakers would provide some extra tools.

"Police of course are available to provide support around enforcement, and they've been involved in this process and the discussions around this process so they know what's coming and they will certainly be there," Hipkins said.

Businesses would be able to conduct their own ID checks on top of scanning a My Vaccine Pass, which contains a person's name, birthdate and vaccination status.

Despite the problems, many people did manage to register and receive a My Vaccine Pass (once you complete registration on My Covid Record, you are emailed a link for adding your Vaccine Pass - which includes a QR code to your smartphone's Apple or Google Wallet. You also receive your pass as an email attachment PDF, which can be printed out. Another option is to phone the Ministry of Health on 0800 222 478 to request a hard copy of your Vaccine Pass be snail-mailed to you. The number was overloaded yesterday).

At her 1pm briefing, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said 60,000 had received a My Vaccine Pass (all up, some 4.3 million are eligible).

Hipkins said the Government was likely to set up walk-in facilities for those still having problems.

Tech experts told the Herald that a contract for developing the technology that underpins the My Vaccine Pass app - signed on October 13, according to a timeline supplied to the Herald by the MoH - should have been awarded much earlier.

Asked about the timing, Ministry of Health group manager national digital services Michael Dreyer said, "The use of vaccine certificates is a significant decision and we took time to assess their effectiveness and use overseas before the decision was made to use them."

The MoH uses Amazon Web Services for NZ Covid Tracer app hosting, but did not immediately respond to a query on whether AWS was being used for My Covid Record. Amazon declined comment, saying all questions had to be answered via the ministry.