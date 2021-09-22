Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: DHL delivers 1 billion vaccines around the world

5 minutes to read
The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

DHL is delivering loads of Pfizer vaccines up to weekly into New Zealand now the Government's delayed Covid-19 vaccination programme has gained momentum.

The logistics company has just hit an important milestone globally, one

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.