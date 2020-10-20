Website of the Year

Covid 19 coronavirus: Pandemic set to hit NZ red meat sector hard in 2020/21 - Beef and Lamb NZ

Covid-19 is expected to hit red meat exports hard in 2020/21, Beef and Lamb NZ says.

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

Covid-19 is expected to hit New Zealand's beef and sheepmeat exports hard in 2020/21, which could see farm profits fall by 26 per cent, Beef and Lamb NZ said.

The farmer-funded industry group said in

