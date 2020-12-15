Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid 19 coronavirus drives lowest September current account deficit since 2001

3 minutes to read

Imported cars at Ports of Auckland. Photo / File

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

The current account deficit has slipped back into the red with a $400 billion deficit in the September 2020 quarter, compared with last quarter's record surplus of $600b, Stats NZ said today.

But the quarterly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.