Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Airfare warning as international travel gears up

7 minutes to read
How the IATA Travel Pass works. Video / IATAtv

How the IATA Travel Pass works. Video / IATAtv

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Airlines warn their bumpy recovery from a"crisis of apocalyptic proportions" is threatened by charges increased charges from suppliers and here passengers are warned this could push up airfares.

Air New Zealand says increased airport, air

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.