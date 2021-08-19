Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: 14 retirement village bosses meeting for pandemic discussions

4 minutes to read
Troy Churton, former Commission for Financial Capability retirement villages national manager shares tips on factors to consider. Video / NZ Herald

Troy Churton, former Commission for Financial Capability retirement villages national manager shares tips on factors to consider. Video / NZ Herald

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Measures to control the Delta variant's potential threat to some of the 47,000-plus most vulnerable New Zealanders in retirement villages is prompting bosses in the sector to meet today.

John Collyns, executive director of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.