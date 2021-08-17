Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid-19 coronavirus: How lockdown could affect NZ's sharemarket

4 minutes to read
Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr will announce the official cash rate decision at 2pm. Photo / File

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr will announce the official cash rate decision at 2pm. Photo / File

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

The sharemarket could be dragged downwards again today as investors digest more news about the latest Covid-19 lockdown and a further four cases in the community.

Sam Trethewey, portfolio manager at Milford Asset Management, said

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.