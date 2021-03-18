Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid 19 coronavirus: Brian Fallow: Pandemic savages tourism income

6 minutes to read

Tourism accounts for 15 per cent of NZ gross domestic product, the OECD estimates. Photo / Getty Images

Brian Fallow
By:

Brian Fallow is a former economics editor of The New Zealand Herald

OPINION:

Ironically perhaps, these days of peril and pestilence have brought New Zealand the closest it has been for 19 years to paying its way in its dealings with the rest of the world.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.